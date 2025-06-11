Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (JQC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.05 on July 1st

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Tuesday, June 3rd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a dividend of 0.054 per share by the investment management company on Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $0.65 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.10%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Stock Performance

NYSE:JQC opened at $5.36 on Wednesday. Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund has a 52 week low of $4.60 and a 52 week high of $5.94. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $5.19 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.47.

Get Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund stock. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund (NYSE:JQC – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 13,042 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $70,000.

About Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund

Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is managed by Symphony Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income and public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests in senior secured and second lien loans, preferred securities, convertible securities and related instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Credit Strategies Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.