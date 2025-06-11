Chris Bulman Inc Cuts Holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN)

Chris Bulman Inc trimmed its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report) by 22.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,284 shares during the quarter. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June were worth $223,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FJUN. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 455,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,413,000 after purchasing an additional 83,011 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the fourth quarter worth $14,796,000. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 177,526 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,990 shares in the last quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June by 82.6% during the 1st quarter. Signal Advisors Wealth LLC now owns 121,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,080,000 after purchasing an additional 55,127 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June in the 4th quarter worth $5,972,000.

Get FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June alerts:

FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June Price Performance

Shares of FJUN stock opened at $52.95 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.15. FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June has a 1-year low of $45.43 and a 1-year high of $53.08. The company has a market cap of $971.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70 and a beta of 0.59.

About FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June

The FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (FJUN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPY over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. FJUN was launched on Jun 19, 2020 and is managed by First Trust.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FJUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – June (BATS:FJUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - June and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.