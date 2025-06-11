Chris Bulman Inc Purchases New Shares in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU)

Chris Bulman Inc acquired a new position in Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BAMU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 7,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.29% of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF by 36.2% in the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 12,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 3,227 shares during the period.

Get Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF alerts:

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF stock opened at $25.23 on Wednesday. Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $24.27 and a 12 month high of $25.49. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.27.

Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Company Profile

The Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF (BAMU) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is actively managed to provide exposure to US Treasurys and investment grade corporate bonds with maturities between 0-2 years. BAMU was launched on Sep 27, 2023 and is issued by Brookstone.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookstone Ultra-Short Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.