Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,349 Shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX)

Investment Partners Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust (NYSE:BCX – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,420 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 2,349 shares during the quarter. Investment Partners Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust were worth $368,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BCX. Park Avenue Securities LLC bought a new stake in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust in the first quarter worth $99,000. Intellectus Partners LLC lifted its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 30.8% during the first quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 282,562 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after acquiring an additional 66,573 shares during the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust during the 1st quarter valued at about $100,000. NBC Securities Inc. grew its position in Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 116,200.0% during the 1st quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 4,652 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 4,648 shares during the last quarter. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust by 12.1% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 714,381 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $6,665,000 after acquiring an additional 77,011 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSE BCX opened at $9.54 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $9.04. Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust has a 52 week low of $7.84 and a 52 week high of $9.74.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be given a $0.0697 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.77%.

Blackrock Resources & Commodities Strategy Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is co-managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC and BlackRock International Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating in the commodities or natural resources sectors.

