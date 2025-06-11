My Legacy Advisors LLC Trims Holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA)

My Legacy Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in HCA Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:HCA – Free Report) by 1.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,602 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40 shares during the quarter. My Legacy Advisors LLC’s holdings in HCA Healthcare were worth $1,245,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of HCA. Sanders Capital LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 11,655,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,498,417,000 after buying an additional 116,826 shares in the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 4,503,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,351,830,000 after buying an additional 23,177 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of HCA Healthcare by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,871,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,882,000 after buying an additional 50,321 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors boosted its position in HCA Healthcare by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,928,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $878,975,000 after purchasing an additional 19,121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in HCA Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at about $840,286,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HCA opened at $364.79 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.07. HCA Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $289.98 and a 12 month high of $417.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $356.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.28. The firm has a market cap of $87.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.60, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.49.

HCA Healthcare ( NYSE:HCA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 25th. The company reported $6.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.75 by $0.70. HCA Healthcare had a return on equity of 586.47% and a net margin of 8.16%. The company had revenue of $18.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.26 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.36 earnings per share. HCA Healthcare’s quarterly revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that HCA Healthcare, Inc. will post 24.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 16th will be paid a $0.72 dividend. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 16th. HCA Healthcare’s dividend payout ratio is presently 12.81%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised HCA Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $320.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Baird R W downgraded HCA Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Morgan Stanley set a $410.00 price objective on HCA Healthcare and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Wall Street Zen raised HCA Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Barclays set a $416.00 price target on HCA Healthcare and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HCA Healthcare has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $392.47.

In other news, COO Jon M. Foster sold 15,698 shares of HCA Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $369.32, for a total value of $5,797,585.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 12,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,670,420.72. The trade was a 55.38% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

HCA Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates hospitals and related healthcare entities in the United States. It operates general and acute care hospitals that offers medical and surgical services, including inpatient care, intensive care, cardiac care, diagnostic, and emergency services; and outpatient services, such as outpatient surgery, laboratory, radiology, respiratory therapy, cardiology, and physical therapy.

