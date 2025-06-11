McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. Sells 150,266 Shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL)

McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWL – Free Report) by 41.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 215,150 shares of the company’s stock after selling 150,266 shares during the period. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF makes up approximately 1.8% of McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. owned 1.92% of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF worth $29,564,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the fourth quarter worth $854,287,000. Lido Advisors LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $37,237,000. Richmond Investment Services LLC bought a new position in iShares Russell Top 200 ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $25,226,000. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 578,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,679,000 after purchasing an additional 165,767 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Top 200 ETF by 183.7% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 111,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,200 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Price Performance

IWL stock opened at $149.16 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.04 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell Top 200 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $118.75 and a fifty-two week high of $151.73. The business has a 50-day moving average of $138.36 and a 200-day moving average of $143.13.

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF Profile

iShares Russell Top 200 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Top 200 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Top 200 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, capitalization-weighted index that measures the performance of the largest capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

