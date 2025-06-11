iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF) Shares Acquired by Skyline Advisors Inc.

Skyline Advisors Inc. raised its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (NASDAQ:USXF – Free Report) by 11.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 34,629 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,443 shares during the period. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF makes up about 0.6% of Skyline Advisors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. Skyline Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF were worth $1,616,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USXF. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,079,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,570,000 after buying an additional 526,957 shares during the period. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 1,507,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,960,000 after buying an additional 148,520 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 78.8% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 1,048,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,115,000 after purchasing an additional 462,065 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 3.0% in the first quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 668,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,102,000 after buying an additional 19,723 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 609,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,282,000 after acquiring an additional 133,495 shares during the period.

USXF stock opened at $52.17 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01 and a beta of 1.03. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF has a twelve month low of $40.01 and a twelve month high of $52.76. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.29.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.1026 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th.

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI USA ETF (USXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap US equities screened for positive environmental, social and governance rating while also screening for involvement in controversial activities.

