Chris Bulman Inc Invests $300,000 in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul (BATS:JAJL – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned approximately 0.12% of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 343,965 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,380,000 after purchasing an additional 3,096 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC increased its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 297,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,106,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 229,544 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,260,000 after buying an additional 22,186 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul by 2.2% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 83,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,269,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HBW Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul in the 1st quarter worth $1,860,000.

Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul Stock Up 2.2%

BATS JAJL opened at $27.78 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $27.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.30. The firm has a market cap of $242.48 million and a PE ratio of 25.04. Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul has a 52 week low of $25.97 and a 52 week high of $27.78.

About Innovator Equity Defined Protection ETF – 6 Mo Jan/Jul

The Innovator 6mo Jan/Jul (JAJL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund seeks to track the return of the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (SPY), to a cap, with 100% downside hedge over a six-month outcome period. The actively managed fund holds FLEX options to obtain exposure JAJL was launched on Jul 1, 2024 and is issued by Innovator.

