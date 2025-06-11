Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC Buys 947 Shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) by 2.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,304 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 947 shares during the quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.05% of Oshkosh worth $3,321,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OSK. CX Institutional purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB bought a new position in Oshkosh during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,130,000. Pallas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Oshkosh in the 1st quarter worth $968,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 221.7% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth $201,000. 92.36% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Oshkosh Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE:OSK opened at $111.38 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. Oshkosh Co. has a one year low of $76.82 and a one year high of $118.39. The company has a market cap of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 10.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.41. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $93.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $97.93.

Oshkosh Announces Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.02 by ($0.10). Oshkosh had a net margin of 6.34% and a return on equity of 19.31%. The firm had revenue of $2.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.42 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.89 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was down 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th were paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 21.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently commented on OSK. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $110.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $99.00 to $119.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 16th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of Oshkosh from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $93.00 to $127.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on Oshkosh from $90.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.29.

Oshkosh Profile

(Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

