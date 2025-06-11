Chris Bulman Inc Buys New Position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN)

Chris Bulman Inc purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BATS:BJAN – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 9,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $444,000. Chris Bulman Inc owned about 0.15% of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BJAN. Barclays PLC raised its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 359.9% during the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 791 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 619 shares during the period. Chapman Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 341.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 832 shares during the period. Whipplewood Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January in the fourth quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January by 38.4% during the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 348 shares during the period.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Stock Up 3.1%

Shares of BATS:BJAN opened at $49.16 on Wednesday. Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January has a 52-week low of $41.97 and a 52-week high of $49.46. The company has a market capitalization of $299.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.36 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a 50 day moving average of $46.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $47.52.

Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January Company Profile

The Innovator U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – January (BJAN) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. BJAN was launched on Jan 2, 2019 and is managed by Innovator.

