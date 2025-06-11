MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Shares Sold by Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.

Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda. lowered its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 55.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 7,227 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,883 shares during the period. MercadoLibre comprises 84.7% of Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest holding. Dynamo Administracao de Recursos Ltda.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $14,099,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of MELI. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. boosted its holdings in MercadoLibre by 62.7% during the first quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. now owns 646 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,260,000 after buying an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Eschler Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of MercadoLibre during the first quarter worth approximately $1,036,000. Banque Transatlantique SA grew its position in MercadoLibre by 150.0% during the first quarter. Banque Transatlantique SA now owns 60 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP grew its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 221.9% in the 1st quarter. Ardsley Advisory Partners LP now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,047,000 after buying an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in MercadoLibre by 7.8% in the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.62% of the company’s stock.

MercadoLibre Stock Down 2.1%

Shares of NASDAQ MELI opened at $2,396.44 on Wednesday. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1,550.00 and a 1 year high of $2,635.88. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $2,307.64 and its 200-day moving average is $2,068.51. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.49 billion, a PE ratio of 63.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $9.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.82 by $1.92. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 51.89% and a net margin of 9.20%. The business had revenue of $5.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.55 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 37.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 43.96 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of MercadoLibre from $2,500.00 to $3,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Susquehanna raised their target price on MercadoLibre from $2,350.00 to $2,760.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating and issued a $2,800.00 target price (up from $2,450.00) on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Thursday, June 5th. Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of MercadoLibre in a report on Friday. Finally, UBS Group set a $3,000.00 target price on shares of MercadoLibre in a research report on Monday, June 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $2,613.75.

About MercadoLibre



MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

