Chris Bulman Inc Raises Position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Chris Bulman Inc raised its position in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS – Free Report) by 46.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 17,569 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares during the period. Chris Bulman Inc’s holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF were worth $864,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,269,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $451,139,000 after purchasing an additional 708,645 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,853,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,209,000 after purchasing an additional 132,154 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $149,264,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,738,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,306,000 after purchasing an additional 50,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 75.1% during the fourth quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,724,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,917,000 after acquiring an additional 739,519 shares during the period.

Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF stock opened at $48.92 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.87 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $51.49.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 21st were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 21st.

The First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (LMBS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg U.S. MBS index. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in a variety of mortgage-backed securities with target duration of less than 3 years. LMBS was launched on Nov 4, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

