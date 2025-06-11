Kozak & Associates Inc. Raises Position in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Kozak & Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM – Free Report) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,003 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. Kozak & Associates Inc.’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 495,574 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $108,942,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares during the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of International Business Machines during the 4th quarter valued at $242,000. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of International Business Machines by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 811,062 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $178,296,000 after purchasing an additional 49,591 shares during the last quarter. Mufg Securities Americas Inc. purchased a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter worth $3,000,000. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in International Business Machines by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 150,652 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $33,118,000 after acquiring an additional 10,467 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.96% of the company’s stock.
International Business Machines Price Performance
NYSE:IBM opened at $276.17 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $256.67 billion, a PE ratio of 43.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.81 and a beta of 0.66. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $166.81 and a 52 week high of $277.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $249.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $242.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82.
International Business Machines Increases Dividend
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were paid a $1.68 dividend. This is a positive change from International Business Machines’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.67. This represents a $6.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. International Business Machines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 115.66%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Wall Street Zen lowered International Business Machines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. KGI Securities set a $242.00 target price on International Business Machines and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 24th. Erste Group Bank upgraded International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 17th. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $170.00 target price (up previously from $160.00) on shares of International Business Machines in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Bank of America increased their price target on International Business Machines from $270.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.31.
International Business Machines Company Profile
International Business Machines Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. The company operates through Software, Consulting, Infrastructure, and Financing segments. The Software segment offers a hybrid cloud and AI platforms that allows clients to realize their digital and AI transformations across the applications, data, and environments in which they operate.
