Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Has $569,000 Stock Holdings in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,450 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $569,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Farther Finance Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 107.0% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 1,271 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Plains All American Pipeline by 1,684.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,568 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 3,368 shares during the period. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust bought a new position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline during the fourth quarter worth about $97,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently commented on PAA shares. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a report on Friday, May 16th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research report on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Plains All American Pipeline presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.36.

Plains All American Pipeline Stock Up 1.6%

Plains All American Pipeline stock opened at $17.67 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.21 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $18.41. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 1-year low of $15.58 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The pipeline company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.06). Plains All American Pipeline had a return on equity of 11.69% and a net margin of 1.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.41 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Plains All American Pipeline Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were given a dividend of $0.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.60%. Plains All American Pipeline’s payout ratio is 163.44%.

About Plains All American Pipeline

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the pipeline transportation, terminaling, storage, and gathering of crude oil and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Crude Oil and NGL. The Crude Oil segment offers gathering and transporting crude oil through pipelines, gathering systems, trucks, and on barges or railcars.

Featured Stories

