Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) Stock Holdings Increased by Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.

Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Free Report) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,026 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,458 shares during the period. Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc.’s holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S were worth $1,182,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVO. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 5.5% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 113,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,893,000 after purchasing an additional 5,948 shares in the last quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 24.0% during the 1st quarter. Dividend Assets Capital LLC now owns 266,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,484,000 after buying an additional 51,572 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.6% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 9,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $657,000 after buying an additional 827 shares in the last quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Fourpath Capital Management LLC now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,000 after buying an additional 346 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S by 37.9% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 69,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,717,000 after purchasing an additional 19,061 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Novo Nordisk A/S stock opened at $79.39 on Wednesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $66.26 and its 200-day moving average is $80.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $356.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.66. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 12-month low of $57.00 and a 12-month high of $148.15.

Novo Nordisk A/S ( NYSE:NVO Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 84.68% and a net margin of 34.81%. The firm had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BNP Paribas began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Novo Nordisk A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Hsbc Global Res upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Dbs Bank downgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $64.00 price target (down from $105.00) on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $112.00.

Novo Nordisk A/S, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development, manufacture, and distribution of pharmaceutical products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Mainland China, Hong Kong, Taiwan, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Rare Disease.

