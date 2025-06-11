iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) Stock Holdings Increased by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG – Free Report) by 42.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 33,501 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,024 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $3,314,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AGG. Brighton Jones LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 238.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $967,000 after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 9,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $884,000 after acquiring an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 25,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,172 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 4,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $418,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 83.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA AGG opened at $97.62 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $123.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 124.57 and a beta of 0.24. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $95.74 and a twelve month high of $102.04. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $97.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.82.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Profile

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

