Michael S. Ryan Inc. Purchases New Position in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Michael S. Ryan Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 659 shares of the investment management company’s stock, valued at approximately $360,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 17.1% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,989,000 after buying an additional 508 shares in the last quarter. Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA purchased a new position in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,815,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 888 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. Angeles Wealth Management LLC now owns 665 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Savant Capital LLC lifted its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 7,513 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,302,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 71.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE GS opened at $615.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $188.71 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $437.37 and a 52-week high of $672.19. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $558.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $583.03.

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 14th. The investment management company reported $14.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.57 by $1.55. The firm had revenue of $15.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 13.30% and a net margin of 11.32%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $11.58 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 47.12 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a $3.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $12.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.95%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.85%.

GS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $760.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $614.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley set a $558.00 target price on The Goldman Sachs Group and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 7th. JMP Securities reduced their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $625.00 to $600.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded The Goldman Sachs Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $560.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $593.40.

In related news, Director John B. Hess acquired 3,904 shares of The Goldman Sachs Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 15th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $511.68 per share, with a total value of $1,997,598.72. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 3,904 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,997,598.72. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.55% of the company’s stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

