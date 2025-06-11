Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts Kornit Digital FY2026 Earnings

Kornit Digital Ltd. (NASDAQ:KRNT – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for Kornit Digital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst T. Jensen expects that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of ($0.31) for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kornit Digital’s current full-year earnings is ($0.20) per share.

Several other research firms also recently commented on KRNT. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 price objective on shares of Kornit Digital in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Kornit Digital in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.20.

NASDAQ KRNT opened at $22.36 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.98 and its 200 day moving average is $25.01. Kornit Digital has a fifty-two week low of $13.59 and a fifty-two week high of $34.29. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a PE ratio of -63.89 and a beta of 1.93.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KRNT. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Kornit Digital by 654.5% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Kornit Digital in the 1st quarter worth approximately $101,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in Kornit Digital by 35.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 3,773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $117,000 after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in Kornit Digital by 31.5% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 4,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $148,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new stake in Kornit Digital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. 92.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kornit Digital Ltd. develops, designs, and markets digital printing solutions for the fashion, apparel, and home decor segments of printed textile industry in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. Its solutions include digital printing systems, ink and other consumables, associated software, and value-added services.

