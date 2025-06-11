What is Scotiabank’s Forecast for TSE:AQN FY2025 Earnings?

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. (TSE:AQN – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Scotiabank lifted their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities in a research note issued on Monday, June 9th. Scotiabank analyst R. Hope now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.42 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $0.41. The consensus estimate for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ current full-year earnings is $0.47 per share. Scotiabank also issued estimates for Algonquin Power & Utilities’ FY2026 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Algonquin Power & Utilities from C$6.00 to C$6.50 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, National Bank Financial lowered Algonquin Power & Utilities from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a C$6.75 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Algonquin Power & Utilities has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$6.63.

AQN stock opened at C$7.97 on Wednesday. Algonquin Power & Utilities has a twelve month low of C$6.03 and a twelve month high of C$8.76. The stock has a market capitalization of C$4.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 154.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$7.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$6.98.

Algonquin Power & Utilities Corp. operates in the power and utility industries in the United States, Canada, and other regions. The company operates in two segments, Regulated Services Group and Renewable Energy Group. The company primarily owns and operates a regulated electric, water distribution and wastewater collection, and natural gas utility systems and transmission operations.

