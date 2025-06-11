My Legacy Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU)

My Legacy Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund purchased 13,358 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $788,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 2,943.8% during the fourth quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 65,535,203 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,244,648,000 after acquiring an additional 63,382,112 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,288,826 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $608,420,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,962 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 200.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,778,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $533,651,000 after acquiring an additional 7,194,721 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 35.4% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 8,630,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $427,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,257,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. raised its stake in iShares Gold Trust by 2.1% in the first quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 6,049,600 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $356,684,000 after buying an additional 125,599 shares in the last quarter. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get iShares Gold Trust alerts:

iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

iShares Gold Trust stock opened at $62.77 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.94. The stock has a market cap of $46.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.57 and a beta of 0.12. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $43.35 and a fifty-two week high of $64.98.

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

Further Reading

