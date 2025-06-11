Magnolia Private Wealth LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT)

Magnolia Private Wealth LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 15.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,201 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,275 shares during the period. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.2% of Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest position. Magnolia Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $2,072,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $61,044,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 694.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 788,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,273,000 after buying an additional 689,315 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 942.1% in the first quarter. Harbor Group Inc. now owns 714,839 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,372,000 after buying an additional 646,243 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 12.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,456,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,402,000 after buying an additional 589,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 17.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,938,589 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,200,000 after acquiring an additional 587,429 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 0.4%

Shares of NYSEARCA IQLT opened at $43.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.80 billion, a PE ratio of 19.45 and a beta of 0.90. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $35.51 and a 12-month high of $43.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.09 and a 200 day moving average of $39.78.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

