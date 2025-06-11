Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 95.3% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 11,479 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231,668 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Bausch Health Companies were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,684,859 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,460,000 after buying an additional 145,078 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Bausch Health Companies by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,316,822 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,855,000 after acquiring an additional 56,446 shares during the period. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 156.7% in the 4th quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 5,300,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,718,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235,100 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 46.3% in the 4th quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,770,793 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,501,000 after purchasing an additional 1,510,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,113,107 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,089,000 after purchasing an additional 90,166 shares during the period. 78.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bausch Health Companies alerts:

Bausch Health Companies Stock Up 4.6%

NYSE BHC opened at $5.09 on Wednesday. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.96 and a fifty-two week high of $9.85. The business has a fifty day moving average of $4.82 and a 200-day moving average of $6.47. The stock has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -42.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.28.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Bausch Health Companies from $8.50 to $10.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.42.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BHC

About Bausch Health Companies

(Free Report)

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified specialty pharmaceutical and medical device company in the United States and internationally. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, over-the-counter (OTC) products, aesthetic medical devices, and eye health.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bausch Health Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bausch Health Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.