Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC) SVP Chan Henry Lee Sells 700 Shares of Stock

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 700 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $179,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Beigene Stock Down 0.1%

ONC stock opened at $263.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.18 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.97, a PEG ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a 50-day moving average of $238.58. Beigene, Ltd. has a 52 week low of $141.31 and a 52 week high of $287.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. Beigene had a negative return on equity of 25.12% and a negative net margin of 25.94%. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. On average, analysts anticipate that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on ONC. Macquarie raised their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Beigene from $311.00 to $317.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised Beigene from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $259.00 price target on Beigene in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Guggenheim raised their price target on Beigene from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Beigene currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Beigene Company Profile

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

