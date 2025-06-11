Thompson Investment Management Inc. Has $2.80 Million Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 3.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,681 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 504 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,798,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IVE. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Kentucky Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Centricity Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, SJS Investment Consulting Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $37,000.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Performance
IVE stock opened at $192.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $38.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $183.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.95. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52-week low of $165.45 and a 52-week high of $206.63.
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile
iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than iShares S&P 500 Value ETF
- Biggest Stock Losers – Today’s Biggest Percentage Decliners
- 3 Tech Focused ETFs to Watch as the Market Nears All-Time Highs
- How to Choose Top Rated Stocks
- Will Warner Bros. Discovery’s Split Produce Double the Upside?
- The Significance of Brokerage Rankings in Stock Selection
- Is a Summer Slowdown Ahead for Microsoft Stock?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.