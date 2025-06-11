Thompson Investment Management Inc. Trims Stake in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,922 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,681 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Generac were worth $497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. lifted its position in Generac by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 6,456 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Generac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 17,004 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,636,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Generac by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 11,721 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its position in Generac by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Generac by 42.0% during the 4th quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 284 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Get Generac alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their target price on Generac from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 price objective on shares of Generac in a research note on Tuesday, May 27th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Generac from $171.00 to $127.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 1st. Guggenheim upgraded Generac from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, March 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their target price on Generac from $193.00 to $168.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.37.

Generac Stock Up 1.7%

Shares of NYSE:GNRC opened at $130.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $118.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $139.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.19, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.70. Generac Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $99.50 and a 52-week high of $195.94.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The technology company reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.27. The business had revenue of $942.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $921.78 million. Generac had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 18.17%. The business’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Generac Holdings Inc. will post 8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Generac Profile

(Free Report)

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes various energy technology products and solution worldwide. The company offers residential automatic standby generators, automatic transfer switch, air-cooled engine residential standby generators, and liquid-cooled engine generators; Mobile Link, a remote monitoring system for home standby generators; residential storage solution, which consists of a system of batteries, an inverter, photovoltaic optimizers, power electronic controls, and other components; smart home solutions, such as smart thermostats and a suite of home monitoring products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GNRC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Generac Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generac and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.