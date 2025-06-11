Columbia Advisory Partners LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Columbia Advisory Partners LLC reduced its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Free Report) by 58.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 793 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the period. Columbia Advisory Partners LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $205,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Capital & Planning LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 48,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 127.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 26,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,876,000 after purchasing an additional 14,584 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 11,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,910,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Wingate Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 923 shares of the company’s stock worth $244,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of VO stock opened at $274.25 on Wednesday. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $223.65 and a 12-month high of $285.60. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $258.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $266.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $272.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.67 and a beta of 1.03.

About Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

