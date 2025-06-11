Brokers Offer Predictions for 89bio FY2026 Earnings

89bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETNB – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of 89bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst S. Seedhouse anticipates that the company will earn ($2.87) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 89bio’s current full-year earnings is ($3.19) per share.

Get 89bio alerts:

89bio (NASDAQ:ETNB – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported ($0.49) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.50) by $0.01. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.54) EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ETNB. Citigroup initiated coverage on 89bio in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of 89bio in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $21.00 price objective (down previously from $29.00) on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of 89bio in a research note on Friday, March 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $11.00 target price for the company. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.43.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on 89bio

89bio Stock Down 2.7%

Shares of ETNB stock opened at $10.28 on Wednesday. 89bio has a 1 year low of $4.16 and a 1 year high of $11.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 11.66 and a current ratio of 11.66. The business’s fifty day moving average is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average is $8.25. The stock has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -3.53 and a beta of 1.30.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 89bio

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in 89bio by 9,265.1% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 5,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 5,837 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in 89bio by 206.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 6,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 4,236 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP acquired a new position in shares of 89bio in the 4th quarter valued at about $55,000. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of 89bio by 4,898.7% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 7,495 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new stake in shares of 89bio in the fourth quarter worth approximately $87,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other 89bio news, insider Quoc Le-Nguyen sold 15,329 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.95, for a total value of $91,207.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 328,323 shares in the company, valued at $1,953,521.85. This trade represents a 4.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About 89bio

(Get Free Report)

89bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of liver and cardio-metabolic diseases. Its lead product candidate is pegozafermin, a glycoPEGylated analog of fibroblast growth factor 21 for the treatment of nonalcoholic steatohepatitis; and for the treatment of severe hypertriglyceridemia.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for 89bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 89bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.