Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Acquires 614 Shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Free Report) by 5.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,735 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 614 shares during the quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $777,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in BMY. Pinney & Scofield Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fairway Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Transce3nd LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates lifted its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 137.5% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 475 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. 76.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BMY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 6th. Argus raised Bristol-Myers Squibb to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their target price on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $70.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Bristol-Myers Squibb presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.00.

In related news, EVP Samit Hirawat acquired 4,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $47.58 per share, for a total transaction of $202,215.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the executive vice president now owns 83,513 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,973,548.54. This represents a 5.36% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.09% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:BMY opened at $49.96 on Wednesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 52-week low of $39.35 and a 52-week high of $63.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $48.97 and a 200 day moving average of $54.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $101.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.30, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.38.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.30. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a positive return on equity of 13.93% and a negative net margin of 18.53%. The firm had revenue of $11.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($4.40) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers products for hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, immunology, fibrotic, and neuroscience diseases. The company's products include Eliquis for reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; Opdivo for various anti-cancer indications, including bladder, blood, CRC, head and neck, RCC, HCC, lung, melanoma, MPM, stomach and esophageal cancer; Pomalyst/Imnovid for multiple myeloma; Orencia for active rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis; and Sprycel for the treatment of Philadelphia chromosome-positive chronic myeloid leukemia.

