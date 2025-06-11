Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC Increases Position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Free Report) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 122,126 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,376 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up approximately 2.4% of Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $6,237,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Demars Financial Group LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5,184.5% in the 4th quarter. Demars Financial Group LLC now owns 16,144,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,654,000 after buying an additional 15,839,453 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $281,432,000. Horizon Investments LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 300.5% during the fourth quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 5,797,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $296,477,000 after acquiring an additional 4,349,903 shares during the period. NorthRock Partners LLC grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 4,406,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $225,349,000 after acquiring an additional 2,757,825 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 41,404,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,117,432,000 after acquiring an additional 2,253,997 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV opened at $51.75 on Wednesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $44.39 and a twelve month high of $55.42. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $49.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $51.21. The company has a market capitalization of $26.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 0.89.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

