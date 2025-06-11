Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC) Position Cut by Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC

Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,741,130 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,683 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF comprises 1.0% of Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC owned about 0.59% of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF worth $48,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DFIC. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Topsail Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, Physician Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF during the 4th quarter worth $70,000.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Price Performance

BATS DFIC opened at $30.86 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.65. Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $30.94. The firm has a market cap of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.13 and a beta of 0.83.

Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Company Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (DFIC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects companies of all market capitalizations in developed markets outside the US. Holdings are fundamentally screened to emphasize relatively low-priced and profitable small-caps.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFIC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF (BATS:DFIC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity 2 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.