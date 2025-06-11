6,458 Shares in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 6,458 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $346,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MPLX. CFO4Life Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 19,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $919,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Mplx by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,017 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the period. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Mplx by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 21,520 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. GraniteShares Advisors LLC raised its position in Mplx by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. GraniteShares Advisors LLC now owns 51,441 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Curi RMB Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mplx by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Curi RMB Capital LLC now owns 25,385 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,215,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Mplx alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Mplx from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Mplx from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Mplx from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $55.50.

Mplx Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of NYSE:MPLX opened at $50.95 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $50.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.93. Mplx Lp has a twelve month low of $39.95 and a twelve month high of $54.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market capitalization of $52.01 billion, a PE ratio of 12.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.74.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The pipeline company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.03. Mplx had a net margin of 36.18% and a return on equity of 31.94%. The firm had revenue of $2.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.15 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.98 EPS. Mplx’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Mplx Lp will post 4.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mplx Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.9565 per share. This represents a $3.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.51%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 9th. Mplx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.22%.

Mplx Company Profile

(Free Report)

MPLX LP engages in the operation of midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets, and distribution fuels services. It operates through the Crude Oil and Products Logistics and Natural Gas and NGL Services segments. The Crude Oil and Products Logistics segment transports, stores, distributes, and markets crude oil, asphalt, refined petroleum products, and water.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPLX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.