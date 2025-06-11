Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF (BATS:JMST – Free Report) by 126.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,332 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,358 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF were worth $1,492,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 18,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 1,055 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 11.1% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 63,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,212,000 after buying an additional 6,293 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 53.1% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 17,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $883,000 after acquiring an additional 6,021 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 12.7% in the first quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 25,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McCarthy & Cox grew its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF by 35.7% in the first quarter. McCarthy & Cox now owns 8,406 shares of the company’s stock worth $427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Stock Up 0.1%

JMST opened at $50.80 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $50.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.78. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF has a 1 year low of $50.42 and a 1 year high of $50.98.

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Municipal Income ETF (JMST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US municipal bonds with a weighted average maturity of two years or less. JMST was launched on Oct 16, 2018 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.

