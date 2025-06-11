Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates SES AI FY2026 Earnings

SES AI Co. (NYSE:SES – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SES AI in a report released on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst D. Soderberg expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.02) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $2.00 target price on the stock. The consensus estimate for SES AI’s current full-year earnings is ($0.23) per share.

SES AI (NYSE:SES – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $5.79 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut shares of SES AI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Sunday.

SES AI Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:SES opened at $0.98 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $359.88 million, a PE ratio of -4.27 and a beta of 0.41. SES AI has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $2.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $0.82 and a 200 day moving average of $0.85.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SES AI in the fourth quarter worth $66,000. CIBC Asset Management Inc bought a new stake in SES AI in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in SES AI during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in SES AI in the fourth quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in SES AI during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.78% of the company’s stock.

SES AI Company Profile

SES AI Corporation engages in the development and production of high-performance Lithium-metal rechargeable batteries for electric vehicles, electric vehicle take-off and landing, and other applications. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Woburn, Massachusetts.

