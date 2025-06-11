Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE) Insider Sells £9,973.80 in Stock

Naked Wines plc (LON:WINE – Get Free Report) insider Jack Pailing sold 11,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 90 ($1.22), for a total value of £9,973.80 ($13,465.37).

Jack Pailing also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 10,125 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.27), for a total value of £9,517.50 ($12,849.33).

On Tuesday, June 10th, Jack Pailing sold 7,050 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 94 ($1.27), for a total value of £6,627 ($8,946.94).

On Monday, June 9th, Jack Pailing sold 6,125 shares of Naked Wines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 92 ($1.24), for a total transaction of £5,635 ($7,607.67).

On Monday, May 19th, Jack Pailing bought 30,000 shares of Naked Wines stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 80 ($1.08) per share, with a total value of £24,000 ($32,401.78).

Naked Wines Stock Down 2.6%

Naked Wines stock opened at GBX 89.20 ($1.20) on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.74. Naked Wines plc has a 1-year low of GBX 42 ($0.57) and a 1-year high of GBX 95 ($1.28). The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 79.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 62.49. The company has a market capitalization of £65.69 million, a P/E ratio of -3.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.26.

Naked Wines Company Profile

Naked Wines plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retailing of wines and spirits in the United Kingdom, the United States, and Australia. The company offers its products online.

