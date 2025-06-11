Q3 EPS Forecast for Lakeland Industries Decreased by Analyst

Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) – Investment analysts at Roth Capital decreased their Q3 2026 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lakeland Industries in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, June 10th. Roth Capital analyst G. Sweeney now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings of $0.26 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.36. The consensus estimate for Lakeland Industries’ current full-year earnings is $0.48 per share. Roth Capital also issued estimates for Lakeland Industries’ Q4 2026 earnings at $0.37 EPS.

Lakeland Industries (NASDAQ:LAKE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, June 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.68). Lakeland Industries had a positive return on equity of 1.66% and a negative net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $46.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48.84 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently commented on LAKE. Lake Street Capital set a $26.00 price target on Lakeland Industries and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Wall Street Zen raised Lakeland Industries to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price target on Lakeland Industries from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th.

LAKE opened at $15.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.33 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -167.44 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.05. Lakeland Industries has a 1-year low of $14.00 and a 1-year high of $27.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 4.23 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th were given a $0.03 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.80%. Lakeland Industries’s payout ratio is -3.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. High Falls Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. High Falls Advisors Inc now owns 28,061 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $570,000 after purchasing an additional 599 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,799 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 635 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 43,892 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 698 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Lakeland Industries by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,348 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $413,000 after acquiring an additional 883 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new position in shares of Lakeland Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

