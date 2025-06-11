Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Sells 30 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,761 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30 shares during the period. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF were worth $1,024,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Tallon Kerry Patrick acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $243,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 16,487 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $583,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. LaFleur & Godfrey LLC now owns 3,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 16,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,945,000 after acquiring an additional 870 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Price Performance

VUG stock opened at $424.68 on Wednesday. Vanguard Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $316.14 and a fifty-two week high of $429.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $420.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.72 and a beta of 1.18. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $386.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $400.21.

Vanguard Growth ETF Profile

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

