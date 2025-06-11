Brokers Issue Forecasts for VNDA FY2026 Earnings

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:VNDA – Free Report) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst O. Brayer anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of $0.07 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Strong-Buy” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Vanda Pharmaceuticals’ current full-year earnings is ($1.12) per share.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:VNDA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.05. The company had revenue of $50.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.13 million. Vanda Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 9.51% and a negative return on equity of 3.49%.

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price target on shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ VNDA opened at $4.66 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $4.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.56. Vanda Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $3.81 and a 52-week high of $6.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.63 million, a P/E ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.66.

In related news, CEO Mihael Hristos Polymeropoulos bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.40 per share, with a total value of $44,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,325,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,233,216.40. This trade represents a 0.43% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 10.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of VNDA. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 220.0% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,139,591 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $9,821,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470,898 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter valued at approximately $2,022,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,296,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanda Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,221,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanda Pharmaceuticals by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,488,519 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,920,000 after buying an additional 227,428 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies to address high unmet medical needs worldwide. The company’s marketed products include HETLIOZ to treat non-24-hour sleep-wake disorders; and Fanapt oral tablets for the treatment of schizophrenia.

