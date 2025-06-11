Cantor Fitzgerald Weighs in on Precigen FY2026 Earnings

Precigen, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGEN – Free Report) – Research analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings per share estimates for Precigen in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Kim anticipates that the biotechnology company will post earnings per share of $0.11 for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Precigen’s current full-year earnings is ($0.32) per share.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Precigen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on shares of Precigen in a research report on Thursday, March 20th.

Precigen Stock Up 2.7%

Shares of Precigen stock opened at $1.54 on Wednesday. Precigen has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $2.17. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $1.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.36. The firm has a market cap of $454.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.80 and a beta of 1.85.

Precigen (NASDAQ:PGEN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.08) by $0.01. Precigen had a negative return on equity of 123.06% and a negative net margin of 3,521.68%. The business had revenue of $1.34 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50 million.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of Precigen by 3.8% during the first quarter. Adage Capital Partners GP L.L.C. now owns 11,276,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $16,801,000 after buying an additional 410,595 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Precigen by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,299,851 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,696,000 after buying an additional 53,343 shares during the last quarter. Parkman Healthcare Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Precigen during the 1st quarter worth approximately $4,755,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Precigen by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,278,862 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 56,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Precigen by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,168,689 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,309,000 after acquiring an additional 121,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.51% of the company’s stock.

Precigen, Inc operates as a discovery and clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company that develops gene and cell therapies using precision technology to target diseases in therapeutic areas of immuno-oncology, autoimmune disorders, and infectious diseases. It operates through two segments, Biopharmaceuticals and Exemplar.

