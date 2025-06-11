Green Mining Innovation (TSE:GMI) Upgraded to Moderate Buy at Desjardins

Desjardins upgraded shares of Green Mining Innovation (TSE:GMI – Free Report) to a moderate buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning,Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Green Mining Innovation to a “moderate buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th.

Get Green Mining Innovation alerts:

View Our Latest Analysis on GMI

Green Mining Innovation Stock Performance

Green Mining Innovation Company Profile

Goldstar Minerals Inc is a natural resource exploration and development company. It focuses mainly on developing deposits which contain gold and technology metals in mining jurisdictions in Canada. The company holds an interest in five exploration properties which includes Anctil, Nemenjiche, Fortune and Panache North properties located in the province of Quebec, and the Prince property located in the province of Newfoundland.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Green Mining Innovation Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Green Mining Innovation and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.