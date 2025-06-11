Wingstop (WING) – Research Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wingstop (NASDAQ: WING) recently:

6/5/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $330.00 to $400.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

6/4/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $310.00 to $390.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/30/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $320.00 to $375.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/27/2025 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $400.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $274.00.

5/23/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Robert W. Baird from $350.00 to $400.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein. They now have a $360.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $300.00 to $320.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Bank of America Co. from $319.00 to $360.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/14/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from $310.00 to $330.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/9/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Guggenheim from $280.00 to $325.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Cowen Inc.

5/1/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $270.00 to $300.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $271.00 to $272.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $242.00 to $274.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

5/1/2025 – Wingstop had its price target raised by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from $280.00 to $310.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Wingstop was upgraded by analysts at Gordon Haskett to a “strong-buy” rating.

4/30/2025 – Wingstop had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Stephens. They now have a $385.00 price target on the stock.

4/30/2025 – Wingstop had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at TD Securities. They now have a $265.00 price target on the stock.

4/28/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at UBS Group AG from $300.00 to $255.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Wingstop was given a new $260.00 price target on by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein.

4/22/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Barclays PLC from $315.00 to $260.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

4/22/2025 – Wingstop had its price target lowered by analysts at Truist Financial Co. from $265.00 to $242.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ WING opened at $381.46 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.82, a PEG ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $280.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $277.30. Wingstop Inc. has a 12 month low of $204.00 and a 12 month high of $433.86.

Wingstop (NASDAQ:WING – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The restaurant operator reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $171.09 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $172.25 million. Wingstop had a negative return on equity of 21.59% and a net margin of 17.37%. Wingstop’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Wingstop Inc. will post 4.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 16th were issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 16th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.28%. Wingstop’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.09%.

In related news, CEO Michael Skipworth sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.34, for a total transaction of $3,373,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 47,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,919,074.60. This represents a 17.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Raj Kapoor sold 637 shares of Wingstop stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.07, for a total value of $173,945.59. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $141,177.19. This trade represents a 55.20% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Wingstop during the first quarter worth about $212,672,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. bought a new position in Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $151,802,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of Wingstop by 43.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,646,934 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $371,517,000 after purchasing an additional 496,717 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Wingstop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,301,000. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Wingstop in the fourth quarter valued at $106,123,000.

Wingstop Inc, together with its subsidiaries, franchises and operates restaurants under the Wingstop brand. Its restaurants offer classic wings, boneless wings, tenders, and hand-sauced-and-tossed in various flavors, as well as chicken sandwiches with fries and hand-cut carrots and celery that are cooked-to-order.

