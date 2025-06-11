Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF)

Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF – Free Report) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 226,984 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,556 shares during the quarter. Alpha Omega Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $4,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Ameriflex Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 697 shares in the last quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 104.3% in the fourth quarter. WR Wealth Planners LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 781 shares during the last quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 782.8% in the 4th quarter. Glen Eagle Advisors LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Finally, Aspect Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF by 94.5% in the fourth quarter. Aspect Partners LLC now owns 1,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab International Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHF stock opened at $21.91 on Wednesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $17.56 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a market capitalization of $48.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.82.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

