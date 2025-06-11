Cantor Fitzgerald Estimates Zura Bio FY2026 Earnings

Zura Bio Limited (NASDAQ:ZURA – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 earnings estimates for shares of Zura Bio in a note issued to investors on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst J. Schimmer expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.63) for the year. The consensus estimate for Zura Bio’s current full-year earnings is ($0.65) per share.

ZURA has been the subject of a number of other reports. HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Zura Bio in a report on Thursday, April 3rd. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Zura Bio from $19.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Chardan Capital dropped their target price on shares of Zura Bio from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Zura Bio in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.33.

Zura Bio Stock Up 2.4%

ZURA opened at $1.28 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.65. The stock has a market cap of $87.52 million, a P/E ratio of -1.83 and a beta of -0.12. Zura Bio has a 12 month low of $0.97 and a 12 month high of $5.07.

Zura Bio (NASDAQ:ZURA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02).

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zura Bio

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ZURA. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in Zura Bio by 51.6% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 7,828 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Zura Bio by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 10,231 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Zura Bio in the fourth quarter worth $371,000. American Century Companies Inc. acquired a new position in Zura Bio during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Zura Bio in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.14% of the company’s stock.

Zura Bio Company Profile

Zura Bio Limited, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing novel medicines for immune and inflammatory disorders. It develops Tibulizumab, an IgG-scFv bispecific dual-antagonist antibody engineered by the fusion of ixekizumab and tabalumab that neutralizes IL-17A and BAFF, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development; ZB-168, a monoclonal antibody that binds and neutralizes the IL-7 receptor chain that impact on diseases driven by IL7 and thymic stromal lymphopoietin immune pathways; and Torudokimab, a monoclonal antibody that neutralizes IL33, which is in Phase 2 clinical trial development.

