Jean F. Rankin Sells 606 Shares of InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC) Stock

InterDigital, Inc. (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Free Report) Director Jean F. Rankin sold 606 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $226.47, for a total transaction of $137,240.82. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,353 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,194,633.91. The trade was a 2.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

InterDigital stock opened at $221.64 on Wednesday. InterDigital, Inc. has a 1 year low of $114.42 and a 1 year high of $231.97. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $207.68 and its 200-day moving average is $202.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 1.70. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.41, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.37.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in shares of InterDigital by 504.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 133 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Elequin Capital LP acquired a new position in InterDigital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in InterDigital during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in InterDigital in the first quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Banque Transatlantique SA acquired a new position in shares of InterDigital during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors own 99.83% of the company’s stock.

InterDigital, Inc operates as a global research and development company with focus primarily on wireless, visual, artificial intelligence (AI), and related technologies. The company engages in the design and development of technologies that enable connected in a range of communications and entertainment products and services, which are licensed to companies providing such products and services, including makers of wireless communications, consumer electronics, IoT devices, and cars and other motor vehicles, as well as providers of cloud-based services, such as video streaming.

