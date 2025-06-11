Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG) Shares Sold by Cohen Klingenstein LLC

Cohen Klingenstein LLC lessened its position in Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Free Report) by 21.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,302 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,265 shares during the period. Cohen Klingenstein LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JHG. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares in the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its stake in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 48.9% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 385 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 825.2% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Janus Henderson Group by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.94% of the company’s stock.

JHG opened at $36.90 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $5.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.41, a P/E/G ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 3.08 and a quick ratio of 2.08. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 12 month low of $28.26 and a 12 month high of $46.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $34.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $39.30.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.40 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $623.56 million. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 12.18% and a net margin of 16.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 3.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.34%. This is a boost from Janus Henderson Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 12th. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Janus Henderson Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Janus Henderson Group from $46.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Janus Henderson Group from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Janus Henderson Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $42.78.

Janus Henderson Group plc is an asset management holding entity. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides services to institutional, retail clients, and high net worth clients. It manages separate client-focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm also manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

