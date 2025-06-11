Cantor Fitzgerald Predicts AVITA Medical FY2026 Earnings

AVITA Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCEL – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2026 EPS estimates for AVITA Medical in a research report issued on Monday, June 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst R. Osborn forecasts that the company will earn ($0.23) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for AVITA Medical’s current full-year earnings is ($0.95) per share.

AVITA Medical (NASDAQ:RCEL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.14). AVITA Medical had a negative net margin of 96.26% and a negative return on equity of 337.91%. The company had revenue of $18.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $33.15 million.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of AVITA Medical in a report on Friday, June 6th.

AVITA Medical Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:RCEL opened at $5.99 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.39. AVITA Medical has a 1-year low of $5.46 and a 1-year high of $14.16. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.35 million, a P/E ratio of -2.51 and a beta of 1.55. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $7.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Delta Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in AVITA Medical by 263.7% during the fourth quarter. Delta Investment Management LLC now owns 52,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 38,042 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 228,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 12,253 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in AVITA Medical by 48.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 7,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $92,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in AVITA Medical by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,439 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,220,000 after buying an additional 5,767 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in AVITA Medical by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 47,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 3,269 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.66% of the company’s stock.

AVITA Medical Company Profile

AVITA Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a regenerative medicine company in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product is the RECELL System, a cell harvesting device used for the treatment of thermal burn wounds, full-thickness skin defects, and repigmentation of stable depigmented vitiligo lesions.

