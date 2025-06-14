Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC) Shares Bought by Pullen Investment Management LLC

Pullen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Free Report) by 128.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 10,820 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,082 shares during the quarter. Pullen Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Preformed Line Products were worth $1,516,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of PLPC. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 28.7% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,409 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $180,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,855 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $365,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 30,720.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,082 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 3,072 shares during the period. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. acquired a new position in Preformed Line Products in the 4th quarter worth about $582,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Preformed Line Products by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 5,413 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Preformed Line Products from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Preformed Line Products Price Performance

Shares of Preformed Line Products stock opened at $151.40 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $140.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $136.51. Preformed Line Products has a 12 month low of $109.01 and a 12 month high of $157.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $747.92 million, a P/E ratio of 22.73 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 2.81 and a quick ratio of 1.56.

Preformed Line Products (NASDAQ:PLPC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter. Preformed Line Products had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 5.76%. The business had revenue of $148.54 million during the quarter.

About Preformed Line Products

(Free Report)

Preformed Line Products Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures products and systems that are used in the construction and maintenance of overhead, ground-mounted, and underground networks for the energy, telecommunication, cable, data communication, and other industries. The company offers optical ground wire products to support, protect, terminate, and splice transmission and distribution lines, as well as bolted, welded, and compressed connectors for substations; and string hardware products, polymer insulators, wildlife protection, substation fittings, and motion control devices.

