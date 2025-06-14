Steele Capital Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ)

Steele Capital Management Inc. increased its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (NASDAQ:JEPQ – Free Report) by 19.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,688 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,230 shares during the period. Steele Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CVA Family Office LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 52.9% in the 1st quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 16,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $853,000 after acquiring an additional 5,703 shares during the last quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC raised its stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 104,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,413,000 after acquiring an additional 1,416 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Financial Group LLC now owns 299,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,941 shares during the period. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Hilltop Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 436,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,591,000 after purchasing an additional 18,095 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $412,000.

Shares of JEPQ opened at $52.59 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $51.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.29 and a beta of -0.84. JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.31 and a fifty-two week high of $58.54.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.6207 per share. This is an increase from JPMorgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.60. This represents a $7.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd.

The J.P. Morgan Nasdaq Equity Premium Income ETF (JEPQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively-managed fund of US large-cap companies from the Nasdaq-100 Index, assessed and managed using ESG factors and a proprietary data science driven investment approach.

