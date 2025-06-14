Short Interest in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO) Increases By 157.7%

UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 154,100 shares, an increase of 157.7% from the May 15th total of 59,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 159,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 5.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

UTime Stock Performance

UTime stock opened at $0.86 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.54 and a 200-day moving average of $2.31. UTime has a one year low of $0.75 and a one year high of $622.50.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UTime

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in UTime stock. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in UTime Limited (NASDAQ:WTO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 120,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000. XTX Topco Ltd owned 0.67% of UTime as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UTime Company Profile

UTime Limited, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, and operates mobile phones, accessories, and related consumer electronics. The company offers consumer electronics, such as power banks, bluetooth speakers, batteries, chargers, cell phone parts, molds, and shells.

