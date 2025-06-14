Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC) Shares Gap Up – What’s Next?

Beigene, Ltd. (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) gapped up prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $262.41, but opened at $276.59. Beigene shares last traded at $280.00, with a volume of 167,387 shares.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ONC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on shares of Beigene from $312.00 to $311.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Beigene from $259.00 to $313.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Beigene from $348.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities set a $348.00 price target on shares of Beigene in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of Beigene from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $207.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beigene has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $319.00.

Get Beigene alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Beigene

Beigene Stock Down 2.5%

The stock has a market cap of $31.92 billion, a PE ratio of -32.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 0.30. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $241.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.93.

Beigene (NASDAQ:ONC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.71) by $1.93. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.12 billion. Beigene had a negative net margin of 25.94% and a negative return on equity of 25.12%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Beigene, Ltd. will post -5.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Chan Henry Lee sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.11, for a total transaction of $179,277.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Titus B. Ball sold 134 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $258.36, for a total transaction of $34,620.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 228,258 shares of company stock worth $58,317,119 over the last quarter. 6.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Beigene Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

BeOne Medicines Ltd. is a global oncology company domiciled in Switzerland that is discovering and developing innovative treatments that are more affordable and accessible to cancer patients worldwide. The firm portfolio spanning hematology and solid tumors, BeOne is expediting development of its diverse pipeline of novel therapeutics through its internal capabilities and collaborations.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Beigene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Beigene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.