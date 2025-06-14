Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Sold by CX Institutional

CX Institutional lessened its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Free Report) by 22.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,658 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 3,153 shares during the quarter. CX Institutional’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $404,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Asset Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Mizuho Bank Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Vision Financial Markets LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Roxbury Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.77% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Stock Down 0.8%

NYSE:FCX opened at $40.86 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $58.72 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $37.39 and a 200-day moving average of $38.28. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.66 and a 52 week high of $52.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

Freeport-McMoRan ( NYSE:FCX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The natural resource company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.36 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a return on equity of 7.50% and a net margin of 7.42%. The business’s revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 15th were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.79%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently commented on FCX shares. Wall Street Zen cut Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Freeport-McMoRan from $52.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Wolfe Research upgraded Freeport-McMoRan from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $40.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Dbs Bank raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Freeport-McMoRan has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $47.82.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Ellie L. Mikes sold 8,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $343,531.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 48,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,934,286.66. The trade was a 15.08% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. It primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals. The company's assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

